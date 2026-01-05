Sterling Heights man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Milford

article

A Sterling Heights man allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in what has been described by law enforcement as "a violent attack."

Matthew Molinaro, 29, is now facing a first-degree murder charge for the crime in Milford.

The backstory:

According to authorities, Peyton Bilibia, 26, was found stabbed to death inside a home in the 800 block of E. Summit Street in Milford on New Year's Eve by police who were performing a welfare check. Police said Bilbia's girlfriend hadn't been able to contact him and requested the welfare check.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said Bilbia's girlfriend had recently gotten a personal protection order against Molinaro.

"Peyton Bilbia should be with us today," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Instead, his life was cut short because of what appears to be a domestic dispute. This case is a tragic reminder that the danger from domestic violence doesn’t end when a relationship ends."

What you can do:

