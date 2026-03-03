Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures start to head up after freezing drizzle to start the morning

The Brief A cold start to Tuesday is followed by the beginning of a warm-up. Highs will be around 40 or so today, before rising even higher. As the temps go up, so do the rain chances.



We’re waking up in the 20s this morning with a little bit of everything trying to fall from the sky.

The main concern early on is some patchy freezing drizzle, especially the farther south you go. Downriver, into Monroe County, Lenawee County and southern Washtenaw County, that’s where the highest probability exists for a few slick spots. As you head north, the chances drop off, but they’re not zero. It doesn’t take much of that light glaze to create a problem, so it’s worth slowing down and giving yourself a little extra space.

Clouds will dominate the sky today, but temperatures do rebound. We’ll climb to around 41 degrees this afternoon, which is much closer to where we should be this time of year. Not a bright day, but a more seasonable one.

Wednesday nudges things a little milder with highs near 47. We’ll stay mostly cloudy again, and by late in the day a few spotty showers may start to develop. Nothing widespread at first, just scattered activity creeping in toward evening.

Thursday is when the rain becomes more organized and steadier. With that heavier rain around, temperatures likely get held in check a bit, topping out in the upper 40s under a gray, damp sky.

Then comes the bigger shift. Friday and Saturday surge well above normal with highs pushing into the mid and even upper 60s. It will feel dramatically different compared to how we’re starting this week.

Showers remain in the picture into the early part of the weekend, so it won’t be completely dry, but it will be noticeably milder as we close out the stretch.