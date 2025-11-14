Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures ticking up for the first half of the weekend

The 60s are coming Saturday, but today may wind up being the pick of the next few.

Sun peeks out at times, the wind stays light, and we climb into the mid-50s by afternoon.

Saturday turns breezier as low pressure lifts our temps.

The big question: rain. Scattered showers look to develop midday into the afternoon, but coverage is limited so not everyone gets wet, and amounts stay light.

A cold front drops temps quickly Sunday.

The 40s take over, and that cooler feel sticks around through most of next week.