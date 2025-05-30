Metro Detroit weather: Temps climb some Friday before a cooler weekend

Temps climb with a bit of late day wet weather in the forecast to wind down the week.

Highs will reach the mid-70s Friday.

The best bet for rain runs 4-10 p.m. from north to south and fades overnight leading to a cooler but nice weekend. But first! Canadian wildfire smoke slips in this evening as the front changes the wind.

Smoke can muck up the sky and cause air quality issues. Ours drops into the moderate category later today which means some smoke will be present and may impact those unusually sensitive to air pollution, but most folks won't notice much.

Clouds to start Saturday morning give way to afternoon sun with more of the same Sunday.

Highs aren't expected to reach 70 Saturday but they will get into the low 70s to round out the weekend Sunday.

Next weeks warmup is still on tap, 80+ through midweek with storms more likely by Wednesday.