Metro Detroit weather: Temps headed up

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 20, 2025 6:24am EST
FOX 2 Detroit
Temperatures are headed up around Metro Detroit.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Temps head up a touch today, but with clouds filling in, we’ll call it a wash. 

By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the high 40s, and even warmer temperatures are ahead.

There’s very little rain in the pipeline, though we could squeeze out a spotty shower or a bit of drizzle tonight or early Friday morning. 

What's next:

Temps ride on either side of 50 through early next week, with rain likely Tuesday and a cooldown arriving just in time for Thanksgiving. 

It’s still a bit early to lock in holiday precipitation chances, but at this point no major systems are showing up... though a little lake-effect snow isn’t out of the question. 

