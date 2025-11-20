Metro Detroit weather: Temps headed up

Temps head up a touch today, but with clouds filling in, we’ll call it a wash.

By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the high 40s, and even warmer temperatures are ahead.

There’s very little rain in the pipeline, though we could squeeze out a spotty shower or a bit of drizzle tonight or early Friday morning.

What's next:

Temps ride on either side of 50 through early next week, with rain likely Tuesday and a cooldown arriving just in time for Thanksgiving.

It’s still a bit early to lock in holiday precipitation chances, but at this point no major systems are showing up... though a little lake-effect snow isn’t out of the question.