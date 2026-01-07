Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Temps headed up, with 50s in the forecast by end of week

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 7, 2026 6:40am EST
Patchy fog as rain moves out

The morning is starting with a bit of rain that will move out of the area. Alan Longstreet has what to expect. 

    • Rain moves out Wednesday, with only a few lingering showers expected this morning.
    • Temperatures are moving up, and will be in the 50s come Friday.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’ll shut the rain down before long, with just a few showers lingering through the morning commute. 

Add in some patchy fog early, with a big warmup coming, but not today. Highs Wednesday climb to close to 40, with even warmer temperatures ahead.

Another round of rain Thursday night winds down Friday morning. 

It’ll be a decent dose of wet weather, but nothing wild. Rain totals up to 0.50" are expected. 

Temps peak Friday in the mid-50s before fading during the afternoon. 

Winter makes a comeback this weekend as temperatures steadily drop. Rain mixes with snow Saturday, followed by lake-effect snow showers Sunday to round out the feel. 

