Metro Detroit weather: Temps headed up, with 50s in the forecast by end of week

The Brief Rain moves out Wednesday, with only a few lingering showers expected this morning. Temperatures are moving up, and will be in the 50s come Friday.



We’ll shut the rain down before long, with just a few showers lingering through the morning commute.

Add in some patchy fog early, with a big warmup coming, but not today. Highs Wednesday climb to close to 40, with even warmer temperatures ahead.

Another round of rain Thursday night winds down Friday morning.

It’ll be a decent dose of wet weather, but nothing wild. Rain totals up to 0.50" are expected.

What's next:

Temps peak Friday in the mid-50s before fading during the afternoon.

Winter makes a comeback this weekend as temperatures steadily drop. Rain mixes with snow Saturday, followed by lake-effect snow showers Sunday to round out the feel.