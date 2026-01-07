Metro Detroit weather: Temps headed up, with 50s in the forecast by end of week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’ll shut the rain down before long, with just a few showers lingering through the morning commute.
Add in some patchy fog early, with a big warmup coming, but not today. Highs Wednesday climb to close to 40, with even warmer temperatures ahead.
Another round of rain Thursday night winds down Friday morning.
It’ll be a decent dose of wet weather, but nothing wild. Rain totals up to 0.50" are expected.
What's next:
Temps peak Friday in the mid-50s before fading during the afternoon.
Winter makes a comeback this weekend as temperatures steadily drop. Rain mixes with snow Saturday, followed by lake-effect snow showers Sunday to round out the feel.