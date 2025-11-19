Metro Detroit weather: Temps start to tick up

We’ll be a little less cold Wednesday with some sun finally showing its face.

Highs reach the mid-40s as it stays dry.

Temps keep climbing over the next couple of days as we take aim for kinda sorta warmish.

Precipitation chances stay low, with nothing more than a spotty shower Thursday night or Friday morning.

What's next:

The mild air sticks around through the middle of next week, with a late week cooldown sliding in just in time for Thanksgiving.