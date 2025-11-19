Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Temps start to tick up

By
Published  November 19, 2025 6:20am EST
Temps climbing over the next few days

The cold is starting to ease in Metro Detroit. Alan Longstreet has what you can expect for the rest of the week.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’ll be a little less cold Wednesday with some sun finally showing its face. 

Highs reach the mid-40s as it stays dry.

Temps keep climbing over the next couple of days as we take aim for kinda sorta warmish. 

Precipitation chances stay low, with nothing more than a spotty shower Thursday night or Friday morning.

What's next:

The mild air sticks around through the middle of next week, with a late week cooldown sliding in just in time for Thanksgiving.

