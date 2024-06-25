Metro Detroit weather: Rain lingers after Tuesday morning storms

Rain is lingering Tuesday after thunderstorms started the day.

Washtenaw, Lenawee, and Monroe counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, but that alert ended early.

Metro Detroit fell into the Marginal Risk for severe weather category, with downpours and strong wind gusts being the biggest threat. Though the storms are on their way out, wind gusts up to 40 mph are still possible.

This rain and storms will stick around through the morning before fading for the afternoon, leading to a muggy and warm day with highs around 86.

Beyond the storms, it will be a breezy day.

A cold front moving in will shift temperatures down for the rest of the week.