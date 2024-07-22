Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorms Monday afternoon as dry stretch comes to an end

Our dry stretch of weather comes to a close as afternoon storms bubble up today.

They'll be hit-and-miss with brief heavy downpours in the cards that many of us miss out on.

Evening storms fade overnight with another round late Tuesday. By Wednesday, the cold front comes through with the best bet for rain tied to the front.

High pressure builds in behind the boundary and we shut the rain down to finish the week. The weekend looks great as temps head back up.