Metro Detroit weather: Warm and humid Wednesday with severe storm threat

A warm and humid start to Wednesday morning.

This will set us up for a warm and muggy day with highs in the lower to mid-80s. We'll have a cold front approach the state which will generate showers and storms.

READ: Strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday evening, night

We could see an isolated stronger storm this afternoon and evening. The main threat will be damaging winds.

Right behind the cold front highs will fall through the 70s Thursday with spotty shower chances in the mix. Even cooler on Friday with highs in the lower 70s with clouds around.

This weekend looks great with highs in the lower to mid 70s with low humidity! Expect lots of sunshine!

The cool and dry trend will linger through Monday with shower chances returning Tuesday!