Severe weather threat: Strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday evening, night in Metro Detroit

After a stretch of dry weather, rain returns to the forecast with the chance for severe thunderstorms Wednesday.

Nearly the entire Lower Peninsula falls into the Marginal Risk category for storms today, meaning that isolated severe weather is possible.

The day starts dry with some scattered showers and rumbles of thunder headed into the afternoon. Storms are likely to begin after 3 p.m., with isolated severe thunderstorms possible between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are the biggest threat, along with large hail.

Aside from the storms, it will be a hot and humid day, with temperatures in the low- to mid-80s. Temperatures start to fall off after Wednesday.

Storm chances linger Thursday, with a high in the mid-70s forecasted. After, temperatures fall to the low- to mid-70s and stay there into next week.