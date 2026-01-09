Metro Detroit weather: Warm start combined with Wind Advisory leads to crashing temps later

The Brief The morning is starting with temps in the 50s – and it feels like it. However, this afternoon the wind makes it feel much cooler, with feel-like temps in the 30s. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.



Record warmth to start the day, but don’t forget your coat. Friday afternoon wind chills will remind you it’s still winter.

Fifties in the morning lead to feel like temps in the 30s this afternoon.

Strong winds Friday

A strong cold front crashes temps this afternoon as the wind really picks up.

Gusts up to 45 mph are possible, which could lead to a few spotty power outages. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m.

Weekend outlook

The weekend turns colder with rain and snow developing Saturday afternoon. Any accumulation looks slushy, under an inch, and far from a sure thing as temps are marginal.

A better bet for snow showers arrives Sunday, though coverage will be limited. These will be lake-enhanced, meaning localized heavier bursts are possible in spots.

What's next:

Temps recover a touch early next week before an even colder surge shows up by the end of the week.