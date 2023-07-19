Metro Detroit weather: Warm, sunny Wednesday before storm chances Thursday

Another great day out ahead of us Wednesday!

Highs will warm closer to the seasonal high with most spots in the lower to mid 80s. Expect lots of sunshine as well. Lows will bottom out in the mid-60s.

An area of low pressure will track through the state Thursday threatening the chance of severe storms during the afternoon. There is a Slight Risk (2/5) for stronger storms to develop in the metro area. There is a marginal risk just north of Metro Detroit.

The cold front will move through mid to late afternoon. The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds, hail, and a quick spin-up tornado. Highs will also warm out ahead of the front with most spots in the upper 80s with increasing humidity.

Once the cold front passes highs will cool Friday and storm chance will diminish. Highs on Friday will peak in the upper 70s with a spotty shower chance through the day.

This upcoming weekend looks dry and pleasant with highs warming to the lower 80s Saturday and nearing seasonal on Sunday. We start off unsettled next Monday with storm chances and highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday of next week.