Metro Detroit weather: Warmer start to the week

Get ready for a warmer day.

Temperatures yesterday topped out near seasonal, 67 degrees, but a southeast wind direction as High pressure tracks east will pop our readings up to near 80 degrees today. Our overnight lows will be closer to yesterday's high temperature: 61, so your Tuesday morning commute will boast a warmer start to the day.

Changes are on the way with an area of Low pressure to our south. No rain in today's forecast, but increasing clouds, starting downriver, as the Low moves northward. If you have tickets to this evening's Tigers game at Comerica, you'll be fine.

Any rain is expected overnight, extending into your Tuesday morning commute and redeveloping Tuesday evening. We keep the threat of rain in the forecast Wednesday, with temperatures remaining well above normal. Mid-80s Thursday and Friday.