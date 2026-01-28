Metro Detroit weather: Warmest morning of the week features negative wind chills

The Brief Wednesday morning wind chills are in the negatives before rising to single-digit chills this afternoon. If you think that's cold, look ahead to the rest of the week and see the return of double-digit negative wind chills. There's a bright side – the cold eases a bit for the weekend.



This is the warmest morning of the week and I hate it.

Wednesday morning starts with negative wind chills.

Wind chills take aim at zero this afternoon before another lobe of Arctic air crashes into Southeast Michigan.

But first, let’s talk lake-effect snow. Scattered snow showers won’t produce major totals, but quick bursts could briefly limit visibility and coat roads as the day goes on.

Double-digit negative feel

Wind chills fall to 10–15 below zero Thursday morning, with the potential to dip to 15–20 below Friday morning. If we hit those numbers, a Wind Chill Advisory would likely be needed, and that’s when some schools may consider delays or closures.

The latest data has backed off slightly on the coldest possible Friday morning, so there’s still a chance we avoid the absolute worst.

Weekend forecast

Either way, the cold eases over the weekend. By next week, 20s take over with a shot at 30 by week’s end.

No major snowmakers are showing up, but a clipper slides through Monday with another system possible Wednesday.