Metro Detroit weather: Warmup begins this afternoon, with hotter temps on the horizon

Here we go again! Another sweet day sets up shop across Southeast Michigan.

We're dropping down close to 50° this morning, the coolest we've felt in 71 days.

That number rises as the day progresses, though.

We'll slowly warm through the week, making it to 80° by Friday.

High pressure keeps rain out of the forecast for the next several days with nothing more than the hint of a spotty shower by the end of the weekend. Meantime, our temps keep climbing with the summer sweat turned back on this weekend.