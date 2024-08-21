Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Warmup begins this afternoon, with hotter temps on the horizon

Published  August 21, 2024 6:44am EDT
Warmup begins today

After a couple fall-like days, the temperatures start climbing a bit Wednesday. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Here we go again! Another sweet day sets up shop across Southeast Michigan. 

We're dropping down close to 50° this morning, the coolest we've felt in 71 days. 

That number rises as the day progresses, though.

We'll slowly warm through the week, making it to 80° by Friday. 

High pressure keeps rain out of the forecast for the next several days with nothing more than the hint of a spotty shower by the end of the weekend. Meantime, our temps keep climbing with the summer sweat turned back on this weekend. 