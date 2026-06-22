Metro Detroit weather: Wet start to the week, but rain tapers off ahead of Ford Fireworks

The Brief The rain this morning will end before noon. A cooler start to the week leads to warmer temps as it progresses, with the 80s back in the forecast by the weekend.



It’s a wet start to the day, but we’ll be good to go well before the Ford Fireworks.

Rain tapers off between 8 a.m. and noon, leaving some time for things to dry out.

Rainfall totals aren’t especially impressive, but expect a slower than normal commute this morning. We’re talking ponding and puddles on the roads rather than widespread flooding.

Skies should at least partially clear this afternoon, with temperatures holding in the 70s before dropping back into the 50s overnight. Tuesday looks sweet, with the next chance for rain arriving late Wednesday.

Temps gradually climb through the rest of the week, and by the weekend we’ll be taking aim at the 80s. Right now, that warmer trend looks like it will stick into next week too.