Metro Detroit weather: Wind chills as low as -20 prompt Cold Weather Advisory this morning

By
Published  January 27, 2026 6:33am EST
Sub Zero Wind Chills

Wind chills as low as -20 this morning warrant a Cold Weather Advisory. Light snow possible today. Remaining cold this week. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

The Brief

    • A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
    • Some areas are waking up to wind chills as low as -20.
    • Even when the advisory expires, wind chills will remain subzero.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blast of arctic air will greet you this morning.

A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for wind chill values near -20. Though it expires at 10 a.m., it will still feel cold today with wind chills closer to -5. A gusty west to southwest wind will keep chilly conditions in place.

Farther west, accumulating snow near Grand Rapids due to lake effect streamers. Reduced visibilities there with a Winter Weather Advisory there.

Minimal accumulation expected for Detroit today. Light snow by late morning and afternoon. A quiet snow week with temperatures remaining well below zero.

