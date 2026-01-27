Metro Detroit weather: Wind chills as low as -20 prompt Cold Weather Advisory this morning

The Brief A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Some areas are waking up to wind chills as low as -20. Even when the advisory expires, wind chills will remain subzero.



A blast of arctic air will greet you this morning.

A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for wind chill values near -20. Though it expires at 10 a.m., it will still feel cold today with wind chills closer to -5. A gusty west to southwest wind will keep chilly conditions in place.

Farther west, accumulating snow near Grand Rapids due to lake effect streamers. Reduced visibilities there with a Winter Weather Advisory there.

Minimal accumulation expected for Detroit today. Light snow by late morning and afternoon. A quiet snow week with temperatures remaining well below zero.