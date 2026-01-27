Metro Detroit weather: Wind chills as low as -20 prompt Cold Weather Advisory this morning
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blast of arctic air will greet you this morning.
A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for wind chill values near -20. Though it expires at 10 a.m., it will still feel cold today with wind chills closer to -5. A gusty west to southwest wind will keep chilly conditions in place.
Farther west, accumulating snow near Grand Rapids due to lake effect streamers. Reduced visibilities there with a Winter Weather Advisory there.
Minimal accumulation expected for Detroit today. Light snow by late morning and afternoon. A quiet snow week with temperatures remaining well below zero.