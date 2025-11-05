Metro Detroit weather: Windy day with highs around 60

The wind takes center stage today, with gusts pushing 30–40 mph this afternoon, helping nudge temps up around 60° once again.

Most of the day stays dry. Widely scattered showers at best, as shown here.

A better shot at rain arrives Friday, and it’s more widespread and a bit heavier. Timing favors the morning into midday, with temps holding in the 50s through the week.

Winter’s back this weekend.

We’ll have the cold in place and a nearby system to track. Right now, rain looks more likely on Sunday with a chance for snow to mix in. Some data tries for minor accumulation, but I’ll need to see more consistency before buying in.