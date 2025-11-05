Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Windy day with highs around 60

By
Published  November 5, 2025 6:31am EST
FOX 2 Detroit
Windy with highs around 60

Wind gusts will reach 30-40 mph on Wednesday. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The wind takes center stage today, with gusts pushing 30–40 mph this afternoon, helping nudge temps up around 60° once again. 

Most of the day stays dry. Widely scattered showers at best, as shown here. 

A better shot at rain arrives Friday, and it’s more widespread and a bit heavier. Timing favors the morning into midday, with temps holding in the 50s through the week. 

Winter’s back this weekend. 

We’ll have the cold in place and a nearby system to track. Right now, rain looks more likely on Sunday with a chance for snow to mix in. Some data tries for minor accumulation, but I’ll need to see more consistency before buying in. 

