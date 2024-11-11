Metro Detroit weather: Windy Monday as cold front approaches

Another windy day on tap as another cold front approaches Monday.

Veterans Day brings variably cloudy skies and a slight chance of scattered showers, mainly north, as the front goes through.

Temperatures will be seasonal with highs near 57.

Chillier air behind the front arrives overnight and into Tuesday. With that cold front, temperatures drop a bit. Highs for Tuesday through Thursday are forecasted to be in the low 50s before jumping back near 60 to wind down the week.