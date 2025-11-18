Metro Detroit weather: Wintry mix this morning

The Brief Light snow, pockets of rain, and even a little freezing rain are all possible during the morning commute. It could be slick until temps rise some to ease icing concerns. Temps that are a tad warmer are on the way tomorrow.



A heads-up for an active Tuesday as a broad area of mixed precipitation slides into Southeast Michigan right around the time many of us are heading out the door.

The first bands arrive near 6 a.m., and they’ll feature just about everything—light snow, pockets of rain, and even a little freezing rain mixing in from time to time. With temperatures starting near 29°, any freezing drizzle or light icing early in the day could create a few slick spots on untreated roads, driveways, and sidewalks. It’s not a major storm, but it’s enough to make the morning commute slower and a bit stressful.

As we move into the midday and afternoon, temperatures slowly edge upward. We’ll climb through the 30s and land near 39° for a high. That’s warm enough to ease most of the icing concerns, but not warm enough to fully shake the wintry mix.

Expect waves of precipitation—sometimes leaning more toward rain, sometimes more snow—steady on and off through the day. The wet, chilly feel will stick around right through dinner. The last of the mixed precipitation gradually moves out between 7–8pm, leaving us with a quiet but cold night near 30°.

What's next:

Wednesday won’t bring much sunshine, but it will give us a breather. The day stays cloudy with a high near 45°, which will help melt whatever slush or crusty snow is left from Tuesday. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures nudge higher again, bringing us back into the upper 40s and flirting with 50° as we wrap up the work week.

A messy start, a mild finish, and a very November stretch for Metro Detroit.