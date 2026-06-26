Michigan faces major heat wave next week after sweet weekend temperatures

The Brief The weekend will see temperature highs creep into the 80s as conditions continue to build up. Next week will see very hot weather in the forecast, including multiple days in the 90s. June itself was not so hot, which included 11 straight days below 80 degrees.



A big-time heat wave is set to take over next week, but the weather between now and then looks pretty sweet.

Weak high pressure keeps us dry with comfortable temperatures through the weekend.

The weather next week will be a sharp contrast to what we’ve been enjoying. Yesterday finally ended our stretch of 11 straight days with highs below 80 degrees, a run we haven’t seen in quite some time.

Temps climb this weekend, then really crank up next week. Highs in the 90s look likely for several days, and the humidity will push heat index values toward and possibly above 100 degrees.

It’ll be great weather for the pool or the boat, but a much tougher stretch for anyone without reliable ways to stay cool, especially since overnights won’t offer much relief.

Heat can bring storm chances with it, but it’s still too early to pin down the timing or coverage of any thunderstorms.