Expand / Collapse search

Michigan severe weather: Live updates as storms roll through Metro Detroit

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 18, 2026 5:43pm EST
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
Severe weather moves into Livingston County

Severe weather moves into Livingston County

Rich Luterman says a cluster of strong thunderstorms are moving from Lansing towards Livingston County, trigger a warning until 6:30.

The Brief

    • Showers and thunderstorms are starting to form, with some rolling into the area Wednesday evening.
    • This comes after storms appeared in the Mid-Michigan area over Lansing.

(FOX 2) - After a week of warmer weather in Metro Detroit, showers and thunderstorms are starting to form, with some rolling into the area Wednesday evening.

Timeline:

5:55 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Oakland County until 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m.: the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Livingston County that will last until 6:30 p.m. 

This comes after storms appeared in the Mid-Michigan area over Lansing moving east into the Metro Detroit area.

FOX 2 will update this story as new information rolls out.

Download the FOX 2 Weather App! 

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE:

Severe WeatherMetro Detroit