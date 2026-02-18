Michigan severe weather: Live updates as storms roll through Metro Detroit
(FOX 2) - After a week of warmer weather in Metro Detroit, showers and thunderstorms are starting to form, with some rolling into the area Wednesday evening.
Timeline:
5:55 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Oakland County until 7 p.m.
5:30 p.m.: the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Livingston County that will last until 6:30 p.m.
This comes after storms appeared in the Mid-Michigan area over Lansing moving east into the Metro Detroit area.
FOX 2 will update this story as new information rolls out.