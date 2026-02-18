Michigan severe weather: Live updates as storms roll through Metro Detroit

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms are starting to form, with some rolling into the area Wednesday evening. This comes after storms appeared in the Mid-Michigan area over Lansing.



After a week of warmer weather in Metro Detroit, showers and thunderstorms are starting to form, with some rolling into the area Wednesday evening.

Timeline:

5:55 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Oakland County until 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m.: the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Livingston County that will last until 6:30 p.m.

This comes after storms appeared in the Mid-Michigan area over Lansing moving east into the Metro Detroit area.

FOX 2 will update this story as new information rolls out.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: