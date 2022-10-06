Mid-70s and evening showers Thursday before temperatures plummet

One more warm day to go!

We'll see more clouds thrown our way, but should still manage to squeeze out some intervals of sun.

Rain chances are low through the day with something spotty late afternoon and a better bet for light showers this evening and tonight. Don't expect much: our rain totals continue to trend down.

All of this as high pressure moves out and a cold front slides in. Kicking our temperatures down in a way we've yet to feel this year. We'll drop into the mid-to-low 30s Friday morning and Saturday afternoon won't be warm either.

A warmer feel emerges by Sunday afternoon with decent sun both weekend days.