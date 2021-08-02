Mid-70s and sunny to start the week with temperatures slowing rising toward the weekend

A beautiful week of weather is on the way!

Temperatures are cool and comfortable this morning, hovering in the 50s in the wake of yesterday's rain, which won't make a comeback in the forecast for a while.

High pressure will battle some upper energy diving into the Great Lakes and win out which means dry weather will win out with nothing more than a passing sprinkle possible which most of us won't even see.

It will be a similar story through the week with our air warming little by little, culminating this weekend with a hot and humid feel. Shower and storm chances become are a bit fuzzier this weekend.

There are some discrepancies showing up in the models which are to be expected this far in advance, so for now I will say the best bet for showers and storms looks to come on Sunday.