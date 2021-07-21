Expand / Collapse search

Midweek cool-down arrives but storms are likely this weekend

Our midweek cool down is here!

You can expect a big drop in temps and humidity and kiss the rain goodbye for a couple days!

Cooler and drier weather settles in for your midweek! The cold front that triggered yesterday's storms has moved south allowing a different airmass to slip into SE Michigan. 

High temperatures don't hit 80 today with partly sunny skies and lower humidity levels.

Yesterday's cold front will lift back north as a warm front late in the week and bring with it our next chance for showers and storms. 

While the exact details remain a bit murky I would say while I'm not expecting any total daily washouts, storm chances Friday and Saturday look solid and may linger into early Sunday as higher humidity makes a return for the weekend. 

Temps will peak on Sunday and that heat looks like it will extend into next week with high temps hovering near 90. 