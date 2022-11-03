Mild and dry stretch continues until Saturday

Hello gang, the mild and dry stretch continues for Metro Detroit. The next cold front crosses the area Saturday evening with some wind and some PM showers that day.

Another nice stretch begins Sunday with temperatures not as warm. Still, no cold blasts coming our way into next week.

For the rest of Thursday evening/night, mostly clear and comfortable with a low of 52.

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild, with a high of 71.

Saturday: Cloudy, windy at times. Some afternoon and evening showers with a high near 70. Saturday night, don't forget clocks back one hour.

Sunday: Lots of sun, nice with a high of 66.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant, with a high of 63.

Tuesday, for the Midterm elections, sun and clouds with a dry forecast and a high of 58.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild with a high of 63.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



