Mix of rain and snow with a wind chill of 28 degrees Friday

After a week of highs in the 40s, we see a return to winter beginning today and taking us through the weekend.

Friday's forecast will be damp early with a mix of rain and snow transitioning into snow flurries by late this morning into the early afternoon.

Temperatures remain consistently in the mid-30s with a high near 36 officially. Winds will be a factor in today's forecast as they pick up to 15 to 25 mph making the wind chill more like 28 during the afternoon hours.

Overnight lows dropped to 28 degrees as the flurries come to an end and cloudy skies linger.

Saturday looks dry while Sunday will have a minor snow system impact us earlier in the day. Snow will begin to fall before sunrise, and may accumulate to the tune of about half an inch. Both days will see highs near 35.

Next week remains in the 30s with another system coming through on Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!