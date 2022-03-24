More showers expected Thursday ahead of a cold weekend in Michigan

Less rain today, but we're probably not totally dry.

A few showers or pockets of drizzle may be around but don't plan on much more than that. Clouds win out with a Southwest wind of 10-20 mph that won't inject any warmth into the day.

A few showers are possible overnight and Friday though don't expect much.

An additional wave brings another chance of light showers Friday night and Saturday with the possibility of some flakes mixing in, though it's likely any snow would melt on contact with the ground (fingers crossed tightly).

Colder weather is coming for the weekend, with some short-term easing possible by the middle of next week.

However, colder than average weather is more likely than not for the next two weeks.