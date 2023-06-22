More sun and temperatures in the 70s Thursday with rain expected this weekend

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a mainly clear sky!

We'll increase in cloud cover through the afternoon with an upper level low. No rain expected through the afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 60s.

It'll be a cloudy and cooler end to the week with highs warming to the mid 70s. We'll increase our rain chances through the afternoon and evening.

Rain chance will stick around through the upcoming weekend.

This weekend won't be a wash-out with loads of dry time during the morning and afternoon. Rain chances will be around for Sunday as well with a few thundershowers possible with highs warming to the mid to upper 80s.

There's a higher chance for rain to start the work week next week on Monday and Tuesday. That will cool off temperatures to the upper 70s.