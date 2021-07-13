Morning rain could turn to afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday

Another week, another day for showers and possible thunderstorms.

It has been a very rainy/stormy stretch around here. Over the last 30 days, we've had rain 21 of them - that's 70% of the last month! If you think that's a lot, you'd be right, we don't typically get this much rain in June/July around here.

But alas, here we are, and alas, more is on the way.

Tuesday morning will begin with passing showers and even the occasional thunderstorm.

Models are predicting at least a little bit of action for the Tuesday morning commute (so plan on leaving a little early to be safe). But as has been the case lately, the big action will happen near and after lunchtime.

As we head into the afternoon chances for more active weather bump up even more.

Several rounds of passing thunderstorms will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and even the potential for hail between the hours of Noon and 10 p.m. Marginally severe wind gusts are also possible but don't expect widespread damage like last week.

It won't be raining that whole time, but the storms will come and go throughout the day.

I am currently most concerned about the threat between the hours of 4-7 p.m. where the thunderstorms will be developing rapidly.

Additionally, beginning Tuesday we'll see a return of the heat and humidity. This will stick around through at least Thursday until we get a little dip heading into the weekend.

However, Thursday will likely be even more of a severe weather day as another weather maker arrives in Michigan. High wind speeds are looking like the greatest risk.

The front responsible for Thursday's wet weather will stall on Friday which means more storms.

Odds are still looking good for a dry weekend, but I will just mention there is some data that stubbornly keeps that front in the vicinity of Southeast Michigan, and if that were to actually happen we would get rain Saturday

But for now, we'll keep that out of the forecast for the time being. Expect temperatures in the 80s with decreasing clouds Saturday and mostly sunny and low 80's Sunday.