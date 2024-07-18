Near-perfect round of weather inbound for metro Detroit Thursday

Nice weather days won't get much better than Thursday with sunny conditions and a high in the mid-70s expected.

And more of the same is expected into the weekend, though with slightly warmer temperatures hitting the low 80s. Plan on the sun being out for much of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Metro Detroit will be waking up to the high 50s on Thursday thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight. A high pressure system will be directing most of the weather today, including no chance of rain.

That includes no sign of the overwhelming heat and humidity that has blanketed the region previously this summer.

The next time we could see any chance of rain would be Sunday night, but even those probabilities are low.

The next week appears to be more of the same.