Near-record temperatures expected this weekend in Michigan

The Brief Michigan is expecting near-record-highs for temperatures this weekend with the high 80s in the forecast. There is a sharp drop-off coming next week, which will bring more normal conditions back into Metro Detroit, as well as hopes of some rain.



We might as well open the pools back up.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to kick in on Friday and not let up for the rest of the weekend.

Our weekend records are 89 degrees on Saturday and 88 degrees on Sunday, but that can't last forever. Temperatures will fade! Next week we're back to the 60s after a cold front slides through, with more normal weather expected during the day and night.

That front will bring rain and hopefully a decent amount as the drought continues.

We're currently dealing with abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions. That equates to about a 1 and a 2 on a 5 point scale.