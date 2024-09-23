New week means new weather pattern after weeks of heat, dry conditions in Metro Detroit

A new week, a brand new forecast set-up around here as things finally change from our consistent but stagnant warm pattern.

We wake up this morning with a damp ground but a mostly rain-free day. A cooler north wind will be elevated today, blowing between 10-15 mph with high temperatures near 73°. Skies remain mostly cloudy and dry.

Generally dry yet. Cloudy conditions will continue overnight as we drop down to 60°. Rain begins to return to the forecast tomorrow with a high temperature on Tuesday near 74. Spotty showers will be on and off throughout the day tomorrow.

Some spotty showers continue through Wednesday as we start clearing out by the end of the work week. High temperatures don't change too much as we remain in the middle '70s.

By the way, so far this month we've picked up a little over 1/4" rain making it the driest September on record. There's still a few more chances to add to this total before the month ends, but... we're running out of time.