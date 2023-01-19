One more day of mild temperatures before winter returns Friday

Enjoy the last of the 40s as winter returns tomorrow.

Today, the rain will greet you on your way to work. The wet weather comes to a close mid or late morning with another round late afternoon or early evening.

We'll have plenty of time to enjoy the 40s this afternoon as a Southwest wind picks up 10-20 mph. Today will be our 13th 40 degree day of the month (!) and it's likely to be our final as colder air takes over Friday and sticks for a while.

Those temperatures are above average, but by the end of next week it's quite possible we turn the temperatures down further and that feeling hangs through the end of the month.

Snow will inevitably accompany the cold with a few snow showers off and on Friday and a Sunday system may bring with it more widespread (but minor!) accumulating snow. At this point we'd be in the range of an inch or so.