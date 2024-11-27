Partly sunny and cool for Thanksgiving and through the weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A system is set to pass along the Ohio River from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The main part of the forecast is for colder air to arrive on Thursday night and last through the weekend.
Lake-effect snow showers will be common closer to Lake Michigan but come our way from time to time.
- Wednesday evening/night - Cloudy and cool with sprinkles possible. Low 33
- Thanksgiving (Thursday) - Partly sunny and breezy, cool and dry. High 41
- Friday - Mostly cloudy, feeling brisk and colder with occasional snow showers. High 34
- Saturday - Mostly cloudy and cold with snow flurries. High 31
- Sunday - Mostly cloudy and cold with snow flurries. High 33
- Monday – Sun and clouds but still cold. High 34
- Tuesday - Increasing clouds in the sky and cold temperatures with some evening snow showers. High 33