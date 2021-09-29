Pleasant conditions continue Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s, but rain is expected this weekend

Our sweet weather sticks with us for a while. Plan on another glorious day across Southeast Michigan, although this morning will feel a bit cooler with a few 40s showing up.

The day will play out almost exactly like yesterday with a bit less wind.

We're stuck under an Omega Ridge, a blocking pattern featuring high pressure flanked by low pressure on either side which leads to stagnant weather conditions. Since we're nestled under the ridge we're blessed with more glorious weather.

By the weekend the ridge will break down and lead to a return of rain.

The details are still a bit muddy at this point, but for now, I'll say Saturday morning will be dry and we might even get through the afternoon dry too but rain looks likely by the evening or the night and that will spill into Sunday.