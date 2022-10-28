Pleasant fall weather Saturday on Southeast Michigan with rain possible Sunday

We're not going to be in the 70s all weekend like last week but considering everything that's happening around town this weekend, it's still going to be VERY nice!

After waking up in the 30s on Friday morning we will gradually warm up to a high of about 60 degrees with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Keep in mind that sunrise today is AFTER 8:00 a.m, so it will take until about 11am to get to a comfortable 50 degrees. The wind is a non-factor today so no need to worry about that.

Overnight and leading into Saturday morning it'll be foggy as temperatures once again stumble into the upper 30s.

Saturday will be even better than Friday as the temperatures jump to about 62 degrees.

If you have any Halloween activities on Saturday afternoon you are in luck, because it's going to be fantastic! Michigan and Michigan State tailgaters are going to love the football weather as well, with Ann Arbor temperatures topping out in the low 60s and game time temperatures near 52.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with temperatures once again in the low 60s. Showers are expected to move in late Sunday night, likely after 10 p.m. and continue through Halloween Monday.

The showers aren't consistent all day, so hopefully we can fit in those kids' costume parades and of course Trick or Treating in between the passing rain.

Fingers crossed!