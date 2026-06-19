Possible showers, pleasant temperatures this weekend in Metro Detroit

The Brief Plan on weekend temperatures falling slightly below the average with partly sunny skies. There is also a chance for showers Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening. Friday may also see a stray shower.



Temperatures remain below average ever so slightly this weekend ahead of a forecast mixed with clouds, sun, and rain.

We'll find ourselves in the mid 70s throughout the daytime this weekend.

Big picture view:

Kicking things off on Friday will include partly sunny conditions with a possible stray shower in the afternoon. Winds will be blowing from the west around 10 to 20 mph.

Clouds move in overnight with more showers potentially coming this evening.

On Saturday, another day of scattered showers and partly sunny conditions with a dip in wind speeds.

Things get a little wetter on Sunday evening as showers moving in over Metro Detroit. Clouds will fill in most of the space in the sky.

Weather next week

It won't be a very active week next week, with more of the same in the form of partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s for much of the week.

There is a chance of showers early Monday morning and then again on Wednesday.