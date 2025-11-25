Rain moves in Tuesday with snow and a freezing wind chill by Thanksgiving

The Brief Thanksgiving temperatures could feel like the teens as a cold front pushes into Michigan this week. On Tuesday, balmy conditions will give way to rain by the evening. The rain could turn to snow showers by Thanksgiving.



A mild start to your Tuesday. Morning temperatures are in the 40s and that sets us up for rain today.

An approaching cold front brings change to the area. Initially, in advance of the front, our readings are near 50 degrees. The cold front passage brings a shift in the wind direction, allowing colder air to infiltrate the area Wednesday.

The wind will pick up and temperatures will fall, so rain may be displaced by snow as it gets colder Wednesday.

Snow showers linger on Thanksgiving as colder air grips the region. Expect wind chills in the teens on Thanksgiving morning. Layer up if you plan to go to the holiday parade.

Colder than seasonal values persist into the weekend with snow Saturday and the possibility of a wintry mix by Monday.