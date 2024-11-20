Rain and snow for Thursday, with a continued pattern of clouds next week

A colder pattern will stick around through the weekend. People in southeastern Michigan should expect some sprinkles and flurries from Wednesday night into Thursday. More rain showers are likely on Friday.

The weekend will be mostly dry but chilly.

For the rest of Wednesday night, it is expected to be cloudy, blustery and colder with occasional sprinkles and flurries at a low of 34 degrees.

On Thursday, it is expected to be cloudy, breezy and chilly with occasional sprinkles and flurries with a high near 40 degrees.

Cloudy and breezy weather will go into Friday with a few rain showers and a high of 47.

The cloudy and cool weather will continue into Saturday with the same highs of 47 degrees, increasing to 48 on Sunday.

Starting next week on Monday, expect a few rain showers with a high of 50 degrees, continuing into Tuesday with a high of 43.