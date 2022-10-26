Rain throughout Wednesday morning as temperatures start to fade

It'll be a wet morning in Southeast Michigan.

Here's 4 a.m. radar with plenty of light to moderate rain.

There will be a few lulls here and there, but plan for the rain throughout the morning before tapering off mid-to-late afternoon.

A Northwest wind will pick up as a front slides through midday and as skies clear overnight, temperatures will fade.

We'll feel the cold to finish the week with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s.

High pressure holds through the weekend meaning dry weather wins -- all will be good for the big game at the Big House Saturday evening/night, but the chance for rain slips in by Halloween itself.



