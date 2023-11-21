Rain to taper off by evening in Southeast Michigan

We'll be seeing rain for much of the morning Tuesday before precipitation tapers off by the evening.

In total, Southeast Michigan could see as much as an inch of rain in the heaviest spots.

Along with the wet weather, there will be cold conditions with temperatures maxing out in the mid-40s. Much of the week's forecast will look the same with even colder weather expected.

After the rain moves out, we'll see drier conditions through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds from Wednesday through Friday.

That will include some wind, so plan accordingly.