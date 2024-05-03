Rainy end to the week with chances for more showers on Saturday and Sunday

Rain will carry us through the rest of the week as showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to impact Southeast Michigan on Friday.

What started early morning will continue as scattered showers throughout the day, as well as on some parts of the weekend.

Even with the precipitation, temperatures will be pretty mild with with highs in the low 70s - much like the past few days this week. Some light winds are also expected to accompany the rain.

Any chance of a thunderstorm tonight will arrive between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. while rain will continue to trickle in overnight. The total amount will end up around a quarter of an inch for most of metro Detroit.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 75 degrees, while Sunday will get sunnier in the afternoon.

We can expect low 70s into the next week as the sun pokes through during the afternoon.