Returning cold bringing up to 3 inches of snow Thursday night

With the cold returning to Southeast Michigan Wednesday, it looks like freezing temperatures are here to stay for the next seven days.

It will even bring some snow, which is expected to start Thursday evening.

Clouds will begin increasing over the afternoon, with the day's temperatures climbing to a sigh of 29 degrees.

By the evening, periods of light snow will begin accumulating. Up to 3 inches are expected.

The snow will stop falling early Friday morning. A high of 29 degrees is also expected then.

Saturday and Sunday will get just above freezing under some sun, but mostly cloudy conditions. A few flurries may fall at the end of the week.

We'll transition into the next week a lot like how we ended it, freezing temperatures and a mix of clouds and sun.