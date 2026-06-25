Scattered showers kick off the morning with another day of 70s

The Brief A big heat wave is coming, but first Southeast Michigan will have to dodge some wet weather. Scattered showers will impact the morning commute with a chance for isolated storms later this afternoon. Dry weather will take over this weekend as temperatures begin to climb



The big heat wave is coming, but first we’ll have to dodge a little wet weather.

Scattered showers will impact the morning commute before tapering off by mid-morning. Isolated to scattered showers and storms redevelop this afternoon.

Dry weather takes over Friday and sticks around through the weekend as weak high pressure settles in. Temperatures climb too. We’ll finally break out of the 70s on Saturday after 13 straight days with highs below 80.

Then the focus shifts to the heat.

Highs in the 90s look like a good bet for much of next week, and with humidity climbing too, heat index values could approach or even top 100 degrees.

We’ve only hit 90 once so far this year, but next week we’ll likely do it several times. This will be our toughest stretch of heat so far this summer.