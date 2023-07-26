Severe thunderstorm timeline: When rain, hail, strong winds arrive in Metro Detroit

Though Metro Detroit will be dry into the early afternoon, strong and persistent thunderstorms will stick around through the night.

These storms will be impactful and have the potential to cause damage and lead to flooding.

Thunderstorm timeline

The storms could arrive in Metro Detroit as early as 3 p.m., but they are more likely to reach the area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. If these storms show up earlier, the severity later could be impacted.

These storms will continue through the evening and into the night, with the strongest expected around 7 p.m.

By midnight, the storms should be wrapping up.

Severe weather risks

Metro Detroit has an enhanced risk for severe weather - a 3 on a 5-point scale. This means that thunderstorms may be persistent and widespread, with intense storms possible.

Damaging winds

Winds could reach more than 65 mph.

Radar shows the potential for bowing, which would include very strong winds.

Large hail

Hail larger than an inch could fall during these storms.

Flooding

Torrential rains elevate the chances of flooding

We could see 1-2 inches of rain during the storms, with much of that falling in a short period of time.

Tornadoes

Tornadoes should also not be ruled out; tornadoes could pop up anywhere in the southeast or central part of the state.