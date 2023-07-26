Track severe thunderstorms in Metro Detroit: wind and hail likely, tornado possible

On a scale of 1 to 5, southeast Michigan is on a 3 in terms of severe weather - which means a large line of thunderstorms pushing across west Michigan now will bring persistent and widespread storms, some of which will be intense.

Wednesday started with a lot of sun and temperatures hitting upper 80s. But all of that head is building and the storm is going to move into southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon that will likely impact all of us.

Around 2 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all of southeast Michigan, stretching from Saginaw to Port Huron and down into northern Ohio. This, of course, includes Detroit, Ann Arbor, Oakland County, and Macomb County.

Thursday's storm timeline

The storms will arrive around 2 p.m. but the time to watch will be between 4 and 5 p.m. Then they'll continue all evening and night with the strongest storms expected around 7 p.m.

The biggest risks of the storms are damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and a tornado is not out of the question.

READ MORE: Wednesday severe thunderstorm threat includes damaging wind, hail for Metro Detroit

FOX 2's Meteorologists are all on deck and we'll be tracking the storm throughout the day. You can watch our live radar in the player at the top of this page as this storm is about to have a major impact on all of us.

If you've got plans outside Wednesday night, you'll want to be sure to download the FOX 2 Weather app. It's free and gives you live radar, an hourly forecast, daily forecast, plus our live stream. Download it now!

Storms fade around midnight, but the heat will stick through the week. A cold front brings the chance for storms late Friday and leads to a cooler weekend.