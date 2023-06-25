Severe weather in Michigan - What's the difference between a tornado watch and a warning?

Much of Michigan is under severe weather watches and warnings Sunday.

Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm watches, and severe thunderstorm warnings have all been issued.

Find the latest watch and warning updates here.

But what does it mean?

Think about it like a Coney dog. With a watch, you have all the ingredients for one. The bun, hot dog, chili, onions, and mustard are all ready for you to make one, so maybe you'll have Coney dogs for dinner. Or maybe you won't.

If there is a tornado watch, be prepared incase it becomes a warning.

With a warning, you're eating a Coney dog right now.

In terms of a tornado or a severe storm, that weather is here and happening when there is a warning. It's either been spotted on the ground or indicated on the radar.

When there is a warning, seek shelter.

