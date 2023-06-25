Livonia Spree fireworks canceled, festival closes early due to severe weather risk

The Livonia Spree fireworks were canceled Sunday as severe weather moves into the area.

Livonia is in Wayne County, which is under a tornado watch until 11 p.m., and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the county until 7 p.m.

Find the latest watch and warning updates here.

The festival also closed at 5 p.m. It was scheduled to be open until midnight.

Severe weather, including high winds and hail could impact Southeast Michigan this evening, with the most serious threat between 6:30-8 p.m.

More: What's the difference between a tornado watch and a warning?